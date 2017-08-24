BREAKING: Buhari signs new bilateral agreement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed the Instrument of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection.

The President disclosed this on his official Twitter handle.

He noted that it was an important step, in line with the delivery of our Anti-Corruption & Economic Diversification Vision.

The President added that he has directed all relevant Government agencies and bodies to commence immediate implementation of these Agreements.

Details later..

