BREAKING: Buhari signs new bilateral agreement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed the Instrument of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection.

The President disclosed this on his official Twitter handle.

He noted that it was an important step, in line with the delivery of our Anti-Corruption & Economic Diversification Vision.

The President added that he has directed all relevant Government agencies and bodies to commence immediate implementation of these Agreements.

