Anti-Corruption: #BringBackDiezani daily sit-out commences on Monday 

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of Our Mumu Don Do, Adebayo Raphael, Charles Oputa (Convener, Our Mumu Don Do), and Deji Adeyanju (Concerned Nigerians), there is going to be a “2-day sit out in front of the EFCC Headquarters to demand that the Federal Government applies for her extradition and prosecution in Nigeria.”
Their demands:
- Following recent mind-boggling allegations of corruption and wanton looting of public funds and the collective patrimony of Nigerian citizens by the former Minister for Petroleum, Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke, we call on the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apply for her extradition from the United Kingdom to face prosecution in Nigeria.
- Furthermore, a Federal High Court has ordered Mrs Allison-Madueke to permanently forfeit several luxurious properties in several high brow areas across the country to the Federal Government.
- It is therefore unimaginable that the Federal Government is not pushing for Mrs Allison-Madueke’s extradition to face punishment for her alleged crimes.
- In this light, we will be holding a 2-day sit out in front of the EFCC Headquarters to demand that the Federal Government applies for her extradition and prosecution in Nigeria.
The sit-out will take place on Monday and Tuesday, August 28 and 29, at 9:oo am daily in front of the EFCC Office, Wuse 2, Abuja.
