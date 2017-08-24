Anti-Corruption: #BringBackDiezani daily sit-out commences on Monday 

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of Our Mumu Don Do, Adebayo Raphael, Charles Oputa (Convener, Our Mumu Don Do), and Deji Adeyanju (Concerned Nigerians), there is going to be a “2-day sit out in front of the EFCC Headquarters to demand that the Federal Government applies for her extradition and prosecution in Nigeria.”

Their demands:

Following recent mind-boggling allegations of corruption and wanton looting of public funds and the collective patrimony of Nigerian citizens by the former Minister for Petroleum, Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke, we call on the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apply for her extradition from the United Kingdom to face prosecution in Nigeria.

Furthermore, a Federal High Court has ordered Mrs Allison-Madueke to permanently forfeit several luxurious properties in several high brow areas across the country to the Federal Government.

It is therefore unimaginable that the Federal Government is not pushing for Mrs Allison-Madueke’s extradition to face punishment for her alleged crimes.

In this light, we will be holding a 2-day sit out in front of the EFCC Headquarters to demand that the Federal Government applies for her extradition and prosecution in Nigeria.

The sit-out will take place on Monday and Tuesday, August 28 and 29, at 9:oo am daily in front of the EFCC Office, Wuse 2, Abuja.