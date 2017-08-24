[The Legislative Blog] A bill to check illegal recruitment in Federal Civil Service will be given priority – Saraki

Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said the passage of a bill to annihilate the rate of illegal recruitment in Federal agencies will be accelerated as soon as the National Assembly resumes.

The bill is proposed to be titled, “Existing Vacancies in the Federal Civil Service (Prohibition) Bill”.

Key Excerpts:

“The Existing Vacancies Bill will put in place clear-cut procedures that will help to curb and possibly end the trend of ‘silent or underground recruitment.”

“All vacancies that exist in the Federal Civil Service must be properly advertised.”

The bill “will be to promote the integrity and transparency in the recruitment of personnel into the Federal Civil Service.”

“We will set time-frames for recruitment and the publication of recruitment in national dailies.”

The “Bill will help to ensure that the mandate of the Federal Character Commission is followed to the latter.”

There will be ‘punitive measures’ for agencies or parastatals who fail to give every Nigerian the opportunity to fill vacant positions.