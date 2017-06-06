British police reveal identity of two London Bridge attackers

British police has named two of the three terrorists arrested for the London Bride attack.

They gave their names on Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

Butt, 27, who was born in Pakistan, lived in east London with his wife and children for years.

He was even once featured in a BBC documentary about Islamist extremists.

The other attacker, Rachid Redouane,30, was known to police but with no intelligence suggesting an attack.

The three attackers were shot dead by police on Saturday in the London Bridge attack when they killed seven people and injured 48.