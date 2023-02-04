Buhari declares Tinubu the next President of Nigeria at APC rally in Nasarawa 

The next president of Nigeria will be Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Saturday, Buhari praised the ex-governor of Lagos at a party rally in Nasarawa, calling him a “competent Nigerian” who will “give everything he has” for the country.

“I’m very pleased today to be part of this campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

“We will win through and through. I trust Tinubu’s dedication and service. I have known Bola Tinubu for more than 20 years. I will continue to campaign for him. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give everything to make Nigeria better.

“He loves this country. He is a believer in Nigeria and I am sure he will do everything possible to advance the well-being of all of us as citizens. He will hold this country with trust. You should cherish him.”

Buhari’s statement comes amid reports of rancor in the APC, after Tinubu’s outburst during the party’s presidential rally in Ogun, where he expressed dissatisfaction over the fuel and currency scarcity in the country.

“Even if you change the ink on naira notes, what you want will not happen. We will win. That umbrella party will lose. We will take this government from them — saboteurs that are dragging power with us,” said Tinubu in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun.

Meanwhile, the president had declared his support for the naira redesign policy, stating that it would deter politicians from “mobilising resources to intimidate voters in the 2023 general election”.

