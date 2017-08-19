“Buhari go home!” | Nigerians chant in front of Abuja House in London (WATCH)

Some Nigerians in London on Friday night staged a protest at the Abuja House where President Muhammadu Buhari has been resident for over 100 days.

The protesters were heard chanting ‘Buhari go home’, as they vowed to protest till early Saturday morning.

There has also been calls for the President to resume office or resign in Nigeria.

President Buhari had left Nigeria for medical treatment in London on May 7.

Watch:

London Protest & Vigil. #Buhari #Resume & #Resign. Abuja House, London Candle light Vigil is starting – Hope For Nigeria Posted by Hope For Nigeria on Friday, August 18, 2017