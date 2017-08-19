Police disperse IPOB members in Port Harcourt

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were on Friday dispersed by policemen while protesting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Punch reports.

It was learnt that the IPOB members were leaving flags and gathering to protest.

They were said to have been chased by police operatives.

An eyewitness said, “They (IPOB members) suddenly came out in huge numbers and were waving flags and singing songs of freedom. We were told they were on a protest, but we are not aware of what their grievances are.”

State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that security operatives dispersed the IPOB members.

“That is correct. I can confirm it; they came and were peacefully dispersed. Nobody was injured and we were very professional in handling them. Part of our responsibility is to protect lives and property.

“There was a security concern and we went there to disperse them. It happened today,” the state police spokesman added.