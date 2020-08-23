Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ review, 2Baba’s longevity: the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

The Cavemen: A timber in Nigerian highlife – Motolani Lake

This might be The Cavemen’s debut album, but these brothers are already recording the sixth song on their third album. Ergo, their sophomore album is ready. People wanted them to release an EP, but as old souls, they vehemently refused. Make no mistake, they’re not just about timber, shekere and Hi-life, they are also very diverse.

Thoughts on Islamic investment, banking and finance – Ndali Gregory-Ozegbe

Islamic (Shari’a) law has a framework derived from the Qur’an, Sunnah, qiyas and other religious text and several rules and governing principles have been established from this. Islamic finance entails risk sharing, partnership, and mutual agreement. However, as there are strict guidelines there are also certain concepts that are impermissible.

Burna Boy – ‘Twice As Tall” review – Africa giant’s takes a longer stride – Joey Akan

On ‘Twice As Tall,’ his third album in as many years, the singer’s self-acclaimed leadership toga moves to the centre. Picking up from where 2019’s radiant ‘African Giant’ left off, he expands his theme, moving beyond Africa with a defiant gospel for global Black advancement and collaboration. It’s a complex affair, as Africa’s emancipation and unity make an appearance alongside calls for global Black integration, love and unity.

How 2Baba became the conventional blueprint for longevity in Nigerian music – Dennis Ade Peter

ust two years before, 2Baba had obliterated any idea of a sophomore slump, following up his classic debut album, ‘Face 2 Face’, with ‘Grass 2 Grace’, an equally classic album which is widely regarded as one of the greatest pop albums in contemporary Nigerian music. Given this back to back successes, his third act was expected to continue this immaculate ru

Your one-stop guide to navigating dating apps – Any Odusola

While dating apps may not be your thing, all the social interactions that go on there make it a perfect pool for new lingo. When the words and phrases are too suggestive or implied, they are repurposed for other less intimate social relations.