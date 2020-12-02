Burna’s alleged affair with Jopearl: Gender bias rears head as Burna is justified by fans

Celebrities and controversies are like collocations. One barely exists without the other and the fixated eyes of the public on public figures often means that any slip is taken up in the most serious way possible.

Celebrity couple, Burna Boy and Stefflon Don are in the headlines for the alleged cheating of one on the other.

A 23-year old Jopearl took to Instagram to disclose that she has been going out with Burna Boy for about two years and Burna even promised her “marriage and twins” but couldn’t hide her feelings anymore and decided to go public.

According to Jopearl, a relationship between them started with Burna‘s ‘slide into the dm’ but she was reluctant to respond to the two-time Grammy nominee. However, with her friends’ persuasion, she responded and found out that Burna is good with words in real life and not just lyrics while he’s also lively. She added that because of his profession however, Burna is unable to stay in a place for too long.



Then Burna’s relationship with Stefflon hits social media and she is hurt. Jopearl says she isn’t seeking clout, but shouldn’t be left out of the picture.

Despite the issue dominating trends on social media, no response has emanated from Burna Boy’s camp, making it difficult to verify the allegations against the 23 crooner (coincidentally Jopearl’s age).

However, many have been quick to justify the allegation against the self-acclaimed African giant that the voluptuous body of Jopearl would have made it irresistible for any man to cheat.

In fact, some went as far as saying that Burna is already forgiven for his act and one of his old tweets was resurrected in an attempt to prove that he couldn’t help but cheat.

The allegations remain unconfirmed but cheating and infidelity are acts which should be frowned at, not condoned. In a way, the justification attempts are a subtle nod for the traditional African belief system where excuse is made for the man but vituperations abound for the woman.

It is difficult to imagine such laxity being granted Steff if the roles were reversed, and it is all the more reason why any form of infidelity should be collectively rebuked, irrespective of gender.