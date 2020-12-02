Five exciting local Shows you must watch this December on GOtv

It’s officially the festive season!

GOtv Nigeria is making the festivities extra special for its customers with a line-up of the most entertaining local shows and nail-biting offer on its Jolli package this season.

Here are five unmissable TV shows – and series – to get you in the festive mood:

Turn Up Friday: Don’t miss the second season of the biggest clubbing experience ‘Turn Up Friday’ proudly sponsored by Pepsi and Infinix. The show which will air on the special AM Holiday channel 29 and Africa Magic Family will feature non-stop DJ mixes of hit songs and host, hype man extraordinaire, the energy gad, Do2dtun. Stay tuned to an unforgettable party experience from the safety and comfort of your home. Showing on Fridays from 9:30 pm on Africa Family and AM Holiday channel 29.

Owambe Saturday: COVID-19 took away the excitement of Owambe but this festive season, we get to relive the amazing moments with the second season of the live band music show, ‘Owambe Saturday’ sponsored by Goldberg. The show will feature top Nigerian biggest musical bands who will bring a whole unique experience and hosted by popular comedian, Tee-A. Get your dancing shoes ready for a remarkable Owambe experience from 8:30 pm on Africa Magic Family and AM Holiday channel 29.

Jollof With Me: If you love good quality cooking show, then this is for you. ‘Jollof With Me’ is a new cooking and lifestyle show that features popular media personality, Nancy Isime hosting celebrity friends over for a meal and some fun, light-hearted conversations. The show allows the viewers to learn new things about the guest through the conversations as well as a cocktail game that will see Isime make a cocktail that best describes the guest and have her guest score her on her mixology skills. You can catch ‘Jollof With Me’ on Sundays at 7 pm on AM Holiday channel 29 and at 8:30 pm on Africa Magic Family.

Ojukwu S3: This is a story of a great kingdom Umuojukwu, where strength and male children are considered a symbol of wealth and power. The men of Umuojukwu go to great lengths to win the respect of the people and the love of the maidens. Ojukwu season 3 premieres today, 1st of December at 6:30 pm on ROK 2.

Cheaters: This is a weekly reality television series that sees young couples get caught up in a spider web of love, lies & extramarital affairs, catch ‘Cheaters’ on Fridays at 8 pm on ROK GH.

Enjoy all of these and more when you subscribe to GOtv Jolli. With GOtv Jolli package you get wide access to exciting contents- movies, kiddies’ content, local drama, documentaries, news and series at N2,460. You can make use of the MyGOtv app from the comfort of your homes to upgrade or reconnect.

Also, customers can get a GOtv decoder and antennae with one month on Jolli package at N8,400 in the special festive GOtv Jolli offer. For more information on GOtv’s content offering, follow GOtv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Visit www.gotvafrica.com or download MyGOtv app which is available to iOS and Android users to upgrade, reconnect or select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions and for other self-service options.