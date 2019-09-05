Check out the full winners’ list of the Nigeria’s 25 under 25 Awards Class of 2019

The 25under25 Awards is a platform which is aimed at recognizing and celebrating young entrepreneurs who own  micro and small businesses including start-ups that are transforming industries that impact millions of lives every day in Nigeria.  

Its 4th edition which was supoorted by Airtel, Nescafe, AXA Mansard, Y-Naija, Bella NaijaZinnovation sports, FCMB, and Jumia Travel held on the 31st of August 2019 at Terra Kulture, Lagos Nigeria. With the theme ‘Tomorrow is Here,’ the event was an Evening of inspiration as phenomenal individuals graced the event including nominees, alumni of the award, seasoned entrepreneurs and mentors. 

The Executive Director SME100Africa Mr. Charles Odii explained important the work these small businesses are doing is important to the economic development of Nigeria. “These small business owners have started businesses, employing others by so doing reducing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria and eradicating poverty, we at SME100Africa will continue to support them to excel”  

Actress, singer and philanthropist Omotola Jalade Ekeinde during her keynote address congratulated the nominees and winners of each category on their impact they have made in the entrepreneurial endeavors and Nigeria at large. She also admonished everyone to stand out and keep doing that which they do best. Other guest present at the awards include Harriet Thompson British Deputy High CommissionerOmotola Jalade Ekeinde, Austin Avuru, Seyi TinubuEyinna NwigweBukunyi Olateru Olagbegi, Sam AgadaBabajide Akeredolu, Mimi Onalaja just to mention a few. 

Individuals and businesses in various categories such as Agriculture, Fashion, Foods and drinks, Software and Design, Sports, and many more were awarded. The winners include: 

Etimbuk Imuk– Agriculture 

Joel Ogunsola– Active Citizenship and government engagement 

Ayomide Adebowale– Arts and Culture 

Matilda Ben-Agho– Beauty and Makeup 

Victory Ihongbe– Creative Writing and Content creation 

John Oke– Cyber Security and technology 

Tobi Eyinade– E-commerce 

Glory Maduagwu– Education 

David Adeyemi– Energy and Sustainability 

Success Chinemerem– Environment and Interior décor 

Jumoke Akinboro – Event Planning 

Adedoyin Adelakun– Fashion 

Chidinma Okoli– Finance & Fintech 

Kelechi Ohiri– Food and Drinks 

Adegoke Adetutu Labake– Health and Skincare 

Eti Inyeme Godwin Akpan– Hospitality and Tourism 

Temitayo Johnson Laleye– Manfacturing and logistics 

Nora Awolowo– Media and Communications 

Roz Saeed- Music 

Damilola Oluwayemi– Performing Arts 

Samuel Ogundiran– Photography 

Ejiro Agambi– Professional Services 

Joshua Okoduwa– Social Entrepreneurship 

Damilare Ibitoye and Daniel Omolewa– Software and design 

Ese Oguma- Sports 

This is an annual entrepreneurship leadership program aimed at Identifying, recognizing, celebrating and supporting Nigeria’s most innovative entrepreneurs under the age of 25. These are innovators, influencers, trend setters, inventors, entrepreneurs etc. who are doing phenomenal things and contributing to social economic development in Nigeria. For more information and enquires Please call SME100Africa on 08177743650 or email [email protected]

