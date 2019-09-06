5 Things that Should Matter Today: Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has died, aged 95

Receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness in April in Singapore, Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe has died, aged 95. Mugabe, who dominated Zimbabwe’s politics for nearly 40 years, was a controversial figure whose supporters considered him as a hero who helped Zimbabwe from British colonialism, but whose detractors accused him of economic mismanagement, corruption and crimes against humanity.

It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe (1/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019

What will be his legacy? It’s a mixed bag at this point.

Davido has unveiled the title of his upcoming album

The video for Tiwa Savage’s 4949 is fire

South Africa’s Thebe Magugu has won the LVMH Prize

The Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) Prize is perhaps the most coveted fashion award for young designers, and now 26 year old Thebe Magugu from South Africa has won the Prize. Congratulations are in order.

Thebe Magugu, the South African designer based in Johannesburg, has won this year’s LVMH Prize. https://t.co/TC4KWUFr9N — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 4, 2019

Bauchi confirms outbreak of Yellow Fever

The Bauchi State Government has confirmed an outbreak of yellow fever, days after 4 students of the College of Education, Waka-Biu in Born state were confirmed dead while 12 others were hospitalised after a field trip to the Yankari Game Reserve.