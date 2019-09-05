SME100AFRICA Executive Director Charles Odii and the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria Harriet Thompson congratulate nominees of the Nigeria’s 25 under 25 Awards

The Nominee reception for Nominees of Nigeria’s 25under 25 Awards held on the 31st August 2019, a few hours before the awards ceremony, nominees of the 25 Under 25 Awards were hosted to a special reception. This is a special networking event where the nominees of the 25 under 25 awards meet with members of the SME100Africa community, mentors, seasoned entrepreneurs and Alumni of the Nigeria’s 25 under 25 Awards.  

 The Nigeria’s 25 under 25 Awards is a platform which is aimed at recognizing and celebrating young entrepreneurs who own  micro and small businesses including start-ups that are transforming industries that impact millions of lives every day in Nigeria under the age of 25.  

This nominee reception was supported by Airtel, Nescafe, AXA Mansard, Y-Naija, Bella NaijaZinnovation sports, FCMB, and Jumia. 

Harriet Thompson, The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria congratulated all the nominees for making it to the final 100 from over 5000 applications. She encouraged them to keep up the good work.  

Afterwards the Executive Director SME100Africa Mr Charles Odii and the British Deputy High Commissioner Mrs Harriet Thompson handed over the certificate of nomination to all the nominees in the 25 different categories. 

These includes Agriculture, Creative Writing & Content Creation, Fashion, Performing Art, E-commerce, Environment, Housing & Interior Decoration, Beauty & Makeup, Food, Professional Services, Health & Skincare, Media & Communication, Arts, Craft & Culture, Event Planning, Finance & Fintech, Cyber Security & Technology, Education, Sports, Energy & Sustainability, Music, Tourism & Hospitality, Social Entrepreneurship , Software & Design, Photography, Active Citizenry & Government Engagement and Manufacturing & Logistics.  

The nominations were shortlisted to 100 based on the following Metrics. 

  1. Impact in Society,
  2. Scalability of business
  3. Company registration with CAC.
  4. Annual Turnover.
  5. Age and Nationality of the entrepreneur etc.

  

At the awards ceremony; one winner is declared in each of the 25 categories above, based on a multi-layer voting system. 

  

After the awards ceremony. The 100 Nominees are inducted into a 52-Weeks incubation program. One week fulltime, before exposed to mentors, partners, funders at the end of the program. 

 

Some notable Alumni of the Nigeria’s under 25 Leadership program includes Yasmin Belo-Osagie Founder SheleadsAfrica, Florence Otedola DJ Cuppy, Joshua Chibueze Founder Piggybank just to name a few. 

 

The 25Under25 Awards Process 

 

1.Call for nominations and nomination research 

2.Collate and sort nomination by the CPC (Central Planning Committee) 

3.Nominees Selected 

4.Verification and confirmation of work by CPC 

5.SME100Africa global advisory board approves nominee list 

6.Final nomination list is released 

7.Voting begins 

8.Independent audit committee 

9.Winners selected 

10.SME100Africa Global Advisory board approves winners 

  1. Awards hold

 

This is an annual entrepreneurship leadership program aimed at Identifying, recognizing, celebrating and supporting Nigeria’s most innovative entrepreneurs under the age of 25. These are innovators, influencers, trend setters, inventors, entrepreneurs etc. who are doing phenomenal things and contributing to social economic development in Nigeria. For more information and enquires Please call SME100Africa on 08177743650 or email [email protected]  

 

 

