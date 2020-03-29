YWomenSpecial: Experimental Artist, Onyinye Ezennia demonstrates ‘giving a voice’ to women and children often unheard

In celebration of the #InternationalWomensDay2020, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Harriet Thompson hosted at her residence, a reception and exhibition featuring works by women in the art space. We spoke to one of the amazons, Onyinye Ezennia about her work and the celebrations:

Tell us a bit about your self as an artist:

I’m an experimental Artist, with works borne out of personal experiences, with the aim of giving a voice to those who are often unheard, especially women and children.

When I pick up my board, nails, hammer and threads to string, am well aware that my ideas, emotions, feelings, and concepts formed from experience will engage a lot of minds trying to make meaning out of life. The thread I often used is timeless with an interwoven motion binding viewers to the past and present.

2. What is the concept behind your work – “We are Better Together”

Every woman is qualified for the best. It doesn’t matter who thinks you’re not good enough, turn your back to negativity.

With this work “We are better together” I’ve tried to portray women coming together and pulling others to create awareness, as gender equality is a fundamental human right for a sustainable and peaceful world.

With the free movement of threads on the board, I’ve tried to describe the journey of life which sometimes could be filled with fears, thoughts, struggles, and challenges but when we stand together we push for progress to create a society where women and girls can exercise their choices and no right or role should be gender-specific. Together our voices can be heard.

3. What does being a woman mean to you?

To me being a woman means being a mother. You don’t need to give birth to a child, in order to speak for and be compassionate towards the vulnerable.

4. What does it feel like being a woman in the art space:

It’s a good feeling 😊, we are appreciated, we are recognized. It’s a thing of joy.

5. What is your message to women on this celebration of International Women’s Day?

My message to women on this Women’s History Month is simple. “We are Better Together” as I’ve portrayed in my artwork. Let’s come together, with one voice and put a stop to gender inequality. In our little spaces, let’s create awareness on women/human rights.