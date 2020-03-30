Nigeria heading towards recession if COVID-19 persists, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed says – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed has said the country will go into recession if the Coronavirus pandemic persists longer than six months. She made this known when she appeared on Channels TV recently.

“We are hopeful that this pandemic will be limited in time. If it is an average of three months, we should be able to close the year with positive growth. But if it goes longer than that – six months, one year – we will go into recession.” she said

Anambra closes Niger Bridge over COVID-19

The Anambra State government has announced the closure of the Niger Bridge in Onitsha, to discourage vehicles from queuing up on the bridge.

The announcement was made yesterday in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government Prof Solo Chukwulobelu. Only vehicles transporting food items and medicines will be allowed passage.

Benue confirms first case of Coronavirus

Benue state government has confirmed its first case of COVID-19. The governor, Samuel Ortom, who confirmed this to newsmen today March 28, said the index case is a lady, Susan Okpe, who recently returned from the UK. He said she is presently undergoing treatment.

Obasanjo donates his Hilltop residence as isolation centre for Coronavirus

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has donated his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State as an isolation centre for victims of the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

Obasanjo’s media assistant Kehinde Akinyemi who confirmed the development, said the 32-room apartment located off the Presidential Boulevard in Oke Sari, Abeokuta has been handed over to the Ogun State government for immediate take over.

Dangote tests negative for Coronavirus