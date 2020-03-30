Yomi Black’s Room 420 is the quarantine entertainment you need

Yomi Black

Yesterday, the president announced that Lagos and Abuja were going into a 14 day 24 hour curfew. Somehow he did not include the arts among the essential services that would be allowed to move around and perform their tasks, criminal considering it is the tireless work of comedians, musicians, artists and actors. that have kept people entertained in their homes during these trying times. But we digress. The Nigerian creative industry will soldier on and find ways to get the job done,as they always have. Much like comedian and producer Yomi Black has done, releasing his new comedy series  Room 420.

He brings a lot of big gunners to the show with AMVCA winner Timini Egbuson and AMVCA nominee Toni Tones starring in the first episode of the new season. Ayo Olla from Skinny Girl in Transit and Jide Kosoko round out the big names on the cast. Room 420 features forbidden romances, difficult decisons and Timini Egbuson giving career defining roles.

The plot revolves around Timini’s character and his girlfriend who begins a relationship with a rich older man as a way to earn extra income and remove them both from poverty. Friction starts when distrust enters the equation.

Two episodes already out, and a third premiereing on the 31st of March, we are well enough into the season for you to catch up and join the growing fandom around room 420. Yomi Black might have a truly interesting caper on his hands.

