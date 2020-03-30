UltimateLoveNG: Roksie takes home the gold and seals the deal

For the past few weeks, we have been treated to intriguing reality TV drama, courtesy of the Ultimate Love reality show. We watched in enthrallment as 16 people from around the country were lumped together, under one roof, in an endeavor to find love.

For the Love Guests, it has been a sequence of highs and lows, synergy and dispute, affection and malice. It’s been a wave of disparate emotions, at times threatening to flood the entire show. Fortunately we discovered that at the end of the expenditure lay a bounty of self-discovery.

The fact that most of the Love Guests were able to build healthy relationships in an inexact situation creates the sort of enduring moments that last a lifetime. And for the audience, it was almost as if we were part of the experience ourselves. We watched, cheered and supported our favorite couples as we beheld them trying to find love. It’s been a roller coaster ride indeed, but all roller coasters must come to a halt.

Last Sunday, the grand finale of the show was held and of the remaining five housemates, Chivia, Roksie, Iykeresa, DoubleChris and Bolar, it was Roksie; Kachi and Rosie, to no one’s surprise, were voted the first-ever Ultimate Couple. They were rewarded with N5million, a lavish traditional wedding valued at N10million along with a house. A sealed deal!

To add icing to the cake, having been declared winner right there on stage, Kachi went on his knees and proposed to Rosie on live TV. To everyone’s delight, she said yes!

The family of the couple were also present to celebrate the win, and love from all angles have been pouring in for the two winners all day. Iykeresa emerged runner up, closely followed by Bolar who came in third, just ahead of DoubleChris and Chivia who finished in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Having ended in grand style, fingers crossed that the journey remains exciting. we can’t wait to see what lies in store for Aunty‘s love guests. The Ultimate Love show was a remarkable exhibition of love, one we hope can be replicated.