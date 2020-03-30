The Daily Vulnerable: Treasure your memories

by David-salt Ayodele

I was having a down moment recently, so I met up with an older friend to have a spirit-lifting conversation without talking about the core.

After discussing many unrelated topics, he left me with a parting word that broke me through the moment. “Treasure your memories,” he said.

I startled as my gaze asked more questions than my mouth could, then he proceeded.

Treasure the moment you answered a question in class and everyone cheered. Treasure the memories of that beautiful stranger that admired your shoes and went away. Treasure the first moment you stood in front of your first audience and gave a powerful speech that was followed by a standing ovation. The memories of your little ideas that solved major problems. Your memories with friends and families and the laugh you shared. Treasure those moments.

Magnify your heroic moments just like a historian, write your story own story the way you’ll want it to be told.

All those memories were you, and at the end of it all, it is left to you to decide what will be written in the story going forward. Because, life happens to us all, your response to situations in life are the determinants of the lessons to be learnt from your story.

I left with sincere gratitude and my heart was filled with more bliss after I looked back and counted my heroic moments.

They are my blessings.