The Miraculous Healing of Sydney Talker, COVID-19 panic-buying – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

Sydney talker and his friends now fine, all the symptoms have gone fiam. Thank you Jesus for your timely mercy — Premium Preeq (@TheIgboWolf) March 30, 2020

We thank God.

2.

Only 2 days into the relationship and you’re already calling her the pillar of your life, won’t you allow the cement to dry 😏 — Onyeoma Kaycee (@onyeoma_kc) March 30, 2020

No time.

3.

You wan do 100k Giveaway but you Dey drop account number under 5k Giveaway tweet Sho normal? — CHIEf , THE DADDY™ 🦁👳 (@umar_ayotunde) March 30, 2020

Cant’t the rich again?

4.

After all the stupid things I have done in my life. if I ever die because I touched my face, im going to be seriously pissed. — Your Ex 🕺 (@Harryolah) March 30, 2020

5.

Panic buying is the worst. You will just be thinking you need everything. Because tell me why I’m tempted to buy baby diapers when I’ve no kids. — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) March 30, 2020

6.

Keep the diapers because you might have kids in the future.