UltimateLoveNG: It’s the grand finale in a bit and here’s our ‘Winner’

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks, largely as a result of the adversities the world is currently faced with. Luckily, DSTV subscribers and fans of reality TV have been treated to the latest original Nigerian content; Ultimate Love.

The reality show was created to entertain people who crave love drama in their programmes; portray the sort of romance synonymous with the Nigerian society today while helping the contestants attain the goal of finding true love. Fortunately, the show has done more than entertain, as it has also helped in distracting our mind from the troubling news making rounds in the media.

Ultimate Love has delighted its audience over the last six weeks, but sadly, the show must come to an end and an ultimate couple must emerge. Which couple will win is anyone’s guess really, but we have a clue and will get to that shortly.

All of the finalists have done their part in delivering wonderful performances, now the fans must do their part in bringing the show to a close.

From its debut on February 9th, 2020, Ultimate Love was slated to wrap up on the 5th of April 2020, but due to ongoing concerns, it was abridged by a week and as the finale was moved to March 29, 2020.

This Sunday by 8pm, amongst Iykeresa, Bolar, Roksie, DoubleChris and Chivia, a winner will emerge and our prediction leans towards none other than Roksie.

More than any other couple in the Love Pad, Roksie have garnered a legion of followers on social media and it’s easy to see why.

Roksie since the start of the show, and whether they are aware of or not, have always carried the audience along. Their story is one of growth, understanding and near unconditional love. They manage to remain utterly adorable while at it. It is unclear if a number of Rokise fans can give a comprehensive reason as to why they would choose to vote Roksie ahead of any other couple, but this doesn’t change the fact that they are totally here for the ship.

They unapologetically stan their ‘faves’ and for every little occasion, they make the most noise on social media. I personally think Iykeresa could give them a run for their money, as they too have a lot of fans. For such upset to happen, it would take a stretch.

In all, social media presence may not be the sole criterion to select the Ultimate Couple, but it remains an imposing one, as majority of the show’s fans are active on social media.