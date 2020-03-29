Okonjo-Iweala, Angelique Kidjo, Peace Hyde and others make WeForGood’s ‘100 Women Creating A Better Africa’ List

WeForGood International is proud to announce the final results of its ‘100 Women Creating A Better Africa’ campaign, an initiative which kicked-off with a call for nomination to the general public on March 6, 2020. This campaign, which is part of the organisation’s commemoration of International Women’s Day, is aimed at putting the spotlight on women making a difference on the continent.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on the 8th of March annually. According to the United Nations, it is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities.

The Chief Executive Officer of WeForGood International, Temitayo Ade-Peters, expressed her excitement over the final results. According to her, the campaign is WeForGood’s way to celebrate and honour women making impact across various communities in Africa. “We are particularly pleased with the makeup of the final list. It provides an amazing picture of women from different walks of life and at different stages of influence but with a common thread: the passion and commitment to make Africa better for us and for the next generation. Each of the faces on this picture collage represents thousands of women who, leveraging on their capabilities, rise up daily to push for Africa’s sustainable development, in spite of the obvious and seemingly insurmountable challenges they encounter.” she stated.

Also speaking about the nominations she said, “I love the fact that these are people’s choices from their various communities; we called for nominations and here are the results. Nominees came from over 25 nationalities, which is quite impressive for this maiden edition. It is also important to note that quite a number of men participated in this campaign. In fact, 46% of the nominations came from men, which is great and shows their commitment to supporting the womenfolk, a key message of the IWD theme for 2020 tagged ‘Each For Equal’.”

As the name implies, the ‘100 Women Creating A Better Africa’ is a list of 100 women making a difference on the continent. As part of the criteria for selection, each woman on the list is contributing her quota to the achievement of one or more of the 17 UN SDGs (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals) in Africa.

With this initiative, WeForGood hopes to accelerate the attainment of the SDGs, while inspiring more women to push beyond the boundaries and make their mark on the continent.

You can find the full list and read more about the ‘100 Women Creating A Better Africa’ campaign on www.weforgood.org

