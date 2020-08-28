Kiki Osinbajo, Taaooma, Kumi Juba, Captain E, Sydney Talker Others nominated for Nigeria’s 25 under 25 Awards.

The 5th Edition of the Nigeria’s Youth Entrepreneurship Leadership Program a.k.a Nigeria’s 25 Under 25 Awards holds on the 29th August 2020.

Every year SME100Africa recognizes and celebrates 25 Nigerians under the age of 25 who are doing phenomenal things in Nigeria and contributing to socio-economic development in Nigeria. The Nigeria’s 25 under 25 awards provides young entrepreneurs with a stipend, access to finance, 12-month incubation, one-on-one leadership coaching, and access to a diverse network of technical advisors, mentors, and potential investors for young entrepreneurs.

The awards recognize entrepreneur (Founders & Co-founders) who started out under the age of 25 in the following 25 categories:

1.Agriculture. 2. Active Citizenship & Government Engagement. 3. Arts, Craft & Culture. 4. Beauty & Makeup. 5. Creative writing & Content Creation. 6. E-commerce. 7. Education. 8. Energy & Sustainability. 9. Environment & Interior Décor. 10. Event Planning. 11. Fashion. 12. Finance & Fintech. 13. Food & Drinks. 14. Health & Skincare. 15. Hospitality & Tourism. 16. Manufacturing & Logistics. 17. Media & Communications. 18. Music. 19. Performing arts. 20. Photography. 21. Professional services. 22. Social Entrepreneurship. 23. Software & Design. 24. Sports. 25. Technology.

Who meet the following eligibility criteria

The founder(s) must not be older than the age of 27 as at the time of receiving the award and the company must have been in existence for at least 3 years.

The founder must be a Nigerian.

The company must be contributing to social economic development in Nigeria.

The line of business must be ethical and in accordance to the Nigerian laws.

The business must be duly registered under the cooperate affairs commission of Nigeria. So far we have gotten thousands of nominations and would shortlist in July 2020.

According to Mr Charles Odii the Founder of the Nigeria’s 25 under 25 Awards “This Year we had over 5000 nominations. Entrepreneurship is not an easy endeavor by any means, at SME100Africa our commitment is firm in assisting these young entrepreneurs reach their entrepreneurial goal with ease only an informed, passionate partner can bring.”

This year’s event would hold on Saturday 29th August 2020. By 5:00pm broadcasting live on SME100Africa social media handles including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This year’s event would include music and poetry, keynote presentations, Award presentations and exhibitions. Previous Keynote addresses at this award were Presented by Aishah Ahmad (Deputy Governor CBN) and Segun Ogunsanya (CEO Airtel), Pastor Ituah Ighodalo Snr Pastor Trinity House/Partner SAIO, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: Award Winning Actress and Philanthropist.