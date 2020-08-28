Kiki Osinbajo, Taaooma, Kumi Juba, Captain E, Sydney Talker Others nominated for Nigeria’s 25 under 25 Awards.

The 5th Edition of the Nigeria’s Youth Entrepreneurship Leadership Program a.k.a Nigeria’s 25 Under 25 Awards holds on the 29th August 2020.

Every year SME100Africa recognizes and celebrates 25 Nigerians under the age of 25 who are doing phenomenal things in Nigeria and contributing to socio-economic development in Nigeria. The Nigeria’s 25 under 25 awards provides young entrepreneurs with a stipend, access to finance, 12-month incubation, one-on-one leadership coaching, and access to a diverse network of technical advisors, mentors, and potential investors for young entrepreneurs.

The awards recognize entrepreneur (Founders & Co-founders) who started out under the age of 25 in the following 25 categories:

1.Agriculture. 2. Active Citizenship & Government Engagement. 3. Arts, Craft & Culture. 4. Beauty & Makeup. 5. Creative writing & Content Creation. 6. E-commerce. 7. Education. 8. Energy & Sustainability. 9. Environment & Interior Décor. 10. Event Planning. 11. Fashion. 12. Finance & Fintech. 13. Food & Drinks. 14. Health & Skincare. 15. Hospitality & Tourism. 16. Manufacturing & Logistics. 17. Media & Communications. 18. Music. 19. Performing arts. 20. Photography. 21. Professional services. 22. Social Entrepreneurship. 23. Software & Design. 24. Sports. 25. Technology.

Who meet the following eligibility criteria

  • The founder(s) must not be older than the age of 27 as at the time of receiving the award and the company must have been in existence for at least 3 years.
  • The founder must be a Nigerian.
  • The company must be contributing to social economic development in Nigeria.
  • The line of business must be ethical and in accordance to the Nigerian laws.
  • The business must be duly registered under the cooperate affairs commission of Nigeria. So far we have gotten thousands of nominations and would shortlist in July 2020.

According to Mr Charles Odii the Founder of the Nigeria’s 25 under 25 Awards “This Year we had over 5000 nominations. Entrepreneurship is not an easy endeavor by any means, at SME100Africa our commitment is firm in assisting these young entrepreneurs reach their entrepreneurial goal with ease only an informed, passionate partner can bring.”

This year’s event would hold on Saturday 29th August 2020. By 5:00pm broadcasting live on SME100Africa social media handles including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This year’s event would include music and poetry, keynote presentations, Award presentations and exhibitions. Previous Keynote addresses at this award were Presented by Aishah Ahmad (Deputy Governor CBN) and Segun Ogunsanya (CEO Airtel), Pastor Ituah Ighodalo Snr Pastor Trinity House/Partner SAIO, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: Award Winning Actress and Philanthropist.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Onyinye Udeh August 26, 2020

World Photography Day: Here’s how the ‘largest community of Photographers in Africa’ commemorated the 2020 edition

In the hub of Lagos the past few days, a group of African photographers and creatives embarked on a project ...

Onyinye Udeh August 26, 2020

Reuel Consulting introduces virtual therapy to cushion social distancing

Digital therapy and consulting firm, Reuel Consulting has introduced an occupational health therapy application designed to handle specific ailments in ...

Onyinye Udeh August 26, 2020

“I have to prove that I’m not a one album wonder” | Fireboy DML talks about his struggle with self-doubt and more on #WithChude

On this thought-provoking episode of #WithChude, Nigerian singer-songwriter Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as FireBoy DML, opened up to host Chude ...

Edwin Okolo August 26, 2020

RecyclesPay wants to help disadvantaged children finish school while saving the planet

RECYCLESPAY PROJECT is an Eco-friendly innovation of African Cleanup Initiative that makes education affordable and accessible to children in low ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 24, 2020

Facebook offers grants to 781 eligible small businesses to cushion effects of COVID-19 

Facebook has announced a ₦500m grant to support 781 small businesses in Nigeria, as part its $100m Global Grants Programme ...

Sponsor August 24, 2020

Jimi Tewe, Pat Obilor, BankyW, Adedimeji Lateef, Stephen Akintayo, Others to attend ‘Standout Enterprise Festival And Digital Awards’

Standout Enterprise Festival and Digital Awards is the Standout African Leaders, Enterprise and Showbiz Summit (SALES) which is going to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail