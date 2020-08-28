Time is ticking for Yahaya Aminu and Governor Ganduje is waiting patiently

Ganduje

A few weeks ago, a Kano Sharia Law Court sentenced a man, Yahaya Aminu Sharif, to death for speaking against Prophet Mohammed in one of his songs that went viral. The report divided Twittersphere into those who argue that Sharia Law enables extreme measures and the ones who agree with the dictates of the ‘holy and just’ laws.

While many people who oppose Sharia Laws were hopeful that the law is annulled in Yahaya’s favour, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has told newsmen that he has approved the law which finds Yahaya guilty of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed. The law holds strong leverage against Yahaya if he does not appeal the case against him within 30 days.

According to the state governor, “…if after 30 days the convicted person does not appeal his case and there is no evidence that he has appealed the case, then the governor of Kano also would sign the execution order.”

The news of the Yahaya’s sentencing under the Sharia law created a debate on the constitutionality of extending Sharia into the purview of criminal justice; considering the nation has a constitution. It has been debated over the years that the enforcement of Sharia Law infringes on the rights and freedoms of Nigerians, especially the less privileged.

In 2018, Ganduje was caught on camera collecting kickbacks and till now, he’s yet to face consequences. For many Nigerians, the Sharia law is only a tool for influential Northerners to exert their powers on the ‘voiceless’, not a deliberate attempt to stop criminality in the region.

Gaduje’s decision in authenticating the law on the request of the Supreme Council of Sharia in Nigeria may have been political – to position him for potential voters in the future. But, we should remember that in the Nigerian constitution, there are rights granted for the freedom of expression and Yahaya Aminu is well in his rights to express himself wholly with his music. The trial and death sentence is anti-Nigerian law.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Uroupa Kiakubu August 28, 2020

The Nigeria-Ghana relationship might not be as hateful as you think

Many people find the very idea of disagreement terrifying. They arrange their love matters so well to avoid disagreements of ...

Michael Isaac August 26, 2020

Nigeria will prefer to keep 57 accused men in custody than bring terrorists to book

It’s been two years since the Nigerian police allowed a media trial for 57 young Nigerians in Egbeda, Lagos – ...

Nelson C.J August 26, 2020

The Voice Nigeria is the boost Nigeria’s content industry needs right now

The Voice Nigeria is making a comeback this year. If you, like many of us who were disappointed that one ...

Uroupa Kiakubu August 25, 2020

FG’s borrowing hands has extended to grains and we are very worried

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba-Shehuri Sunday, was reported to have borrowed 5,000 metric tonnes of ...

Nelson C.J August 25, 2020

Femi Fani Kayode’s outburst is a reminder that Nigeria needs to respect its journalists

“I don’t want to take questions from this man. I could see from your face before you got here how ...

Michael Isaac August 25, 2020

Is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s analysis of ‘black’ really a conspiracy theory?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of LoveWorld Inc. has given social media another topic of discussion, this time focusing on race and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail