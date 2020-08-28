I am Enough |The Daily Vulnerable

by Geraldine Cunha

One of the main reasons I started this journey of becoming myself is because I had really become exhausted and had enough of not feeling like I was ENOUGH!

I wanted to know how to love, appreciate and truly be confident about how I look and who I am.

Along this journey, I quickly became aware that I was not the only one struggling with feelings of inadequacy, imperfection, insecurities and just feeling like we’re just not enough and just not doing enough! I decided in that moment that as I BECOME, I would also do what I can to help others to BECOME their very best self and live their very best life!

I found the reasons for these feelings of “not enoughness” in the most unlikely place. I found it in myself! And the answer to it all was also in this most unlikely place, myself! The answer was simply learning to truly love myself!

To Love yourself is in fact the most important relationship you will ever have! Moreover, the success of every other relationship is completely dependent on the success of this relationship with yourself!

Once I came to that realization, I decided right then and there to learn how to unapologetically be and love who I am, and that, it self is more than enough. It is extraordinary.

More than anything else, I want you to know that you are more than ENOUGH! Appreciate yourself for who, what and where you are on this journey! Love yourself for your shortcomings just as much as you love yourself for your strengths!

You are innately and immeasurably unique and valuable. The world needs you!

You are more than enough!