Ganduje: “I won’t waste a minute signing death warrant of convicted musician” | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has declared that he would not hesitate in signing the death warrant of the 22-year-old singer, who was sentenced to death by a Sharia court for blasphemous lyrics against Prophet Muhammad.

He made this declaration on Thursday night while hosting religious leaders and executive members Nigeria Bar Association, Kano State branch; adding that the law of the land provides that the convicted person had the right to appeal within 30 days, which if it elapses and the warrant is brought before him, he will sign it.

Musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, was on August 10 sentenced to death by a Shari’a court for committing alleged blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam in a song he circulated via WhatsApp.

President Buhari sacks Prof Dokubo, appoints Dikio as Coordinator Amnesty Programme

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Prof Charles Dokubo from his role as Coordinator, Amnesty Programme and has also approved the appointment of Milland Dixion Dikio as Interim Administrator, Amnesty Programme, with effect from August 21, 2020.

Buhari had suspended Dokubo in February over allegations of financial misconduct and mismanagement in the Amnesty Programme.

The announcement was made by the spokesperson for Buhari, Garba Shehu. “Prof Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the programme. President Buhari appreciates the services of Prof Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wishes him the best in his future endeavours,” the statement read.

FG postpones resumption of international flights

The Federal Government has postponed the date for the resumption of international flights from August 29, 2020, to September 5, 2020.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had previously announced that international flights would resume on August 29, following pressures from the public for the resumption of the flights. However, at Thursday’s briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu, declared that international flights would not resume as earlier announced.

In a statement on Twitter, the ministry wrote, “Regret to announce that the international flights resumption earlier scheduled for 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020.”

Adesina re-elected AfDB President

Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected, on Thursday, as the President of the African Development Bank President for a second five-year term by the board of governors of the African Development Bank.

The election took place electronically at the virtual annual general meeting of the bank with Adesina gaining 100 per cent of the votes cast. Adesina is the first Nigerian to hold the position and was the only candidate in the election. He was first elected in May 2015.

Adesina spoke on Thursday in his acceptance speech to the Bank’s Board of Governors and other stakeholders, expressing great appreciation.

“I am deeply grateful for the collective trust, strong confidence and support of our shareholders for electing me for a second term as President. It is yet another call for selfless service to Africa and the African Development Bank, to which I will passionately devote myself,” he said.

NCDC confirms 296 new COVID-19 cases

296 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-85

Enugu-46

Oyo-31

Lagos-21

Rivers-20

FCT-15

Kaduna-13

Bauchi-12

Delta-11

Ekiti-11

Akwa Ibom-7

Ebonyi-6

Kwara-5

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Gombe-3

Niger-2 53,317 confirmed

40,726 discharged

1,011 deaths pic.twitter.com/7VLNB37mw1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 27, 2020