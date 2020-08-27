Supreme Court upholds right of female to inheritance, FG approves N10bn palliative for transporters | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Federal Government has approved a ₦10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators in the country.

Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, revealed this information to the President, Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA), Mr. Isaac Uhunmwangho, when he led the association’s National Executive Committee and Trustees to pay her a courtesy call in Abuja.

The minister said the funds would help cushion the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; adding that the Ministry of Transportation is currently working on the modalities for its disbursement.

Supreme Court’s landmark judgment on inheritance

The Supreme Court in a landmark decision has upheld the right of a female child to inherit the properties of her father. By this decision, the apex court has voided the Igbo age-long law and custom which forbid a female child from inheriting her late father’s estate.

The Supreme Court voided this tradition and custom on the grounds that it is discriminatory and conflicts with the provision of the constitution.

The judgment was on appeal marked: SC.224/2004 filed by Mrs. Lois Chituru Ukeje (wife of the late Lazarus Ogbonna Ukeje) and their son, Enyinnaya Lazarus Ukeje against Ms. Gladys Ada Ukeje (the deceased’s daughter).

FEC Approves N722.3m For Audit Of NDDC

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N722.3 million for eight field forensic auditors to audit the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The payment will come directly from the Presidency as the National Assembly is on break and the 2020 budget for the NDDC has not been passed.

Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, revealed this to the State House Correspondents shortly after the weekly virtual FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. He also disclosed that the auditors are directed to look into the 12,000 abandoned projects by the NDDC in the Niger Delta.

Buhari proposes 12-month time limit for criminal cases

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned what he described as the “terribly slow pace” of justice administration in the Nigerian courts; suggesting a time-limit for criminal cases as a solution.

Speaking at the 60th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Wednesday, President Buhari made mention of how a lengthy amount of time for the courts to decide and eventually dismiss the election petitions he filed to challenge his losses in the 2003, 2007, and 2011 presidential polls; stating that the Nigerian justice system needed an urgent reform.

He suggested that the judiciary should put a 12-month time limit on the hearing of criminal cases from the High Court to the Supreme Court, while all civil cases should be concluded within 15 months.

NCDC confirms 221 new COVID-19 cases

221 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-60

FCT-33

Kaduna-26

Rivers-18

Lagos-17

Enugu-9

Kwara-9

Ondo-9

Nasarawa-6

Gombe-5

Anambra-5

Delta-4

Abia-4

Imo-3

Edo-2

Ogun-2

Oyo-2

Osun-2

Bauchi-1

Kano-1 53,021 confirmed

40,281 discharged

1,010 deaths