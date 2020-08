A musical artiste in Kano has been sentenced to death by hanging for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad.An upper Sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey area of the state said Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, 22, was guilty of committing blasphemy for a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March. This decision sparked heated conversations on social media today, debates on the way sharia law targets the poor and defenseless and Nigerian being a secular state.