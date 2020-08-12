Uber, Bolt drivers to pay 10% service tax on each passenger transaction | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Lagos Ministry of Transportation has released regulatory documents for operators of e-Hailing Taxi Services entitled ‘Guidelines For On-line Hailing Business Operation Of Taxi In Lagos State.’

According to the new regulations, all ride-hailing services like Uber and Bolt must pay the State Government 10% service tax on each transaction made by the passengers to the operators, third-party operators with over 1000 drivers on their platforms will pay ₦25 million licensing fee and ₦10 million annual renewal fee while those that have less than 1000 drivers will pay a licensing fee of ₦10 million and an annual renewal fee of ₦5 million.

Operators who directly own their cars and employ their drivers will pay only the license fee of ₦5 million if such operators have below 50 drivers. Those who have over 50 drivers will pay ₦10 million for the operating license.



Spokesperson for the State’s Transport Ministry, Bolanle Ogunlola, confirmed that the new regulations earlier scheduled to take effect in March, will start on August 20; highlighting that the enforcement of the guidelines will not start until after a stakeholder meeting is held.



NECO releases date, guidelines for 2020 exams

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the date and guidelines for the conduct of the 2020 NECO examinations.

In a press statement titled, “Making the Conduct Of Public Examinations Work in the COVID-19 Era” released on Tuesday, it was specified that everyone participating in the examination would have to sign an oath of allegiance while the prospect of installing and using special CCTV cameras in all examination centers are being explored.

“NECO SSCE will take place on Monday 5th October 2020 to Wednesday 18th November 2020 while NECO NCEE for admission of JSS1 students into Federal Unity Colleges will hold on Saturday 17th October 2020. In addition, NECO has scheduled the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (re-sit) to take place on Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th November 2020 for the prescribed relevant subjects. The BECE for JSS 3 students will start on August 24 and end on September 7,” the statement read in part.

Stamp duty yields N3bn on weekly basis- FIRS boss

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, disclosed that the FIRS currently generates N3 billion weekly from stamp duty collection, which has been gotten from May 2020 to date from Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

During Nami’s appearance before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, which was held in a bid to resolve the face-off between the FIRS and the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) over stamp duty collection, he explained that Application Programming Interface (API) technology solution has made the collection of stamp duties easier.

Trump delivers on promise to Nigeria; sends 200 ventilators

The Federal Government says it has received 200 ventilators, promised and donated by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the COVID-19 response.

Earlier in the year, specifically on April 28, Trump had promised President Muhammadu Buhari during a phone call conversation, that his administration would send ventilators to Nigeria. He finally delivered on his promise Tuesday, to which the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, expressed gratitude to Trump and the US government for the ventilators during the handover ceremony.

“We particularly appreciate that this gift comes against the backdrop that the United States is also fighting its own fierce battle against the Covid-19 plague. We wish them the very best in this challenge,” Ehanire effused.

NCDC confirms 423 new COVID-19 cases

423 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-117

FCT-40

Ondo-35

Rivers-28

Osun-24

Benue-21

Abia-19

Ogun-19

Ebonyi-18

Delta-17

Kwara-17

Kaduna-15

Anambra-14

Ekiti-11

Kano-9

Imo-6

Gombe-4

Oyo-3

Taraba-3

Bauchi-1

Edo-1

Nasarawa-1 47,290 confirmed

33,609 discharged

956 deaths pic.twitter.com/Egb3RB9pbk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 11, 2020