YWomenSpecial: Meet Visual Artist, Ogochukwu Ejiofor using art as a tool for expressing public opinion

In celebration of the #InternationalWomensDay2020, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Harriet Thompson hosted at her residence, a reception and exhibition featuring works by women in the art space. We took time out to speak to one of the amazons, Ogochukwu Ejiofor about her work and the celebrations:

Tell us a bit about your self as an artist:

My name is Ogochukwu Ejiofor, a visual and installation artist, I run the Art bullet.ng art space which basically helps other upcoming artists grow with workshops, seminars and Training I.T students.

2. What is the concept behind your work –

Titled ‘The Ripple Effect,’ the work is inspired by Dr. Nike Okundaye, Founder and director of four art centers that offer free training to over 150 young artist in visual, musical, performing art and comprising more than 700 artworks.

As a student, my final year project gave me a better understanding of why I wanted to be mentored directly or indirectly by Nike Okundaye. These were the lessons I took away after the encounter:

* Always share whatever little information that can help others.

* Teach others with your whole heart without looking for rewards because it will always come back later in your life.

* Engage yourself every day as an artist.

* Never forget to encourage struggling artists.

These core values have been passed down to me from Nike Okundaye, which I passed to my students and fellow artists, thus causing a RIPPLE EFFECT. This art piece therefore, celebrates the little seeds she has sown in the hearts of the young ones, who tend to pass down the knowledge as members of a family fighting for a good cause.

The artwork is a mixed media made with waste paper and wire. Part of the procedure requires folding, twisting the paper in a single spiral line, serving as the background and connection for the various figures which represent individuals who have passed down knowledge given by Nike Okundaye.

Let’s keep the ripple effect going.

3. What does being a woman mean to you?

To me, being a woman means a lot of things but the three first things are selflessness, love and responsibility, this is how I describe a woman.

4. What does it feel like being a woman in the art space:

As a woman, to be in the art space means to use what I have as a tool, a means of communication and a means to weld my own personal power (opinions) to the public. This is the most effective way to fight, speak and be held.

5. What is your message to women on this celebration of International Women’s Day?

My message to all women is to keep using their chosen profession for a good cause, never lose sight of a better environment if only we come together as one, speak one voice….we will be heard even louder.