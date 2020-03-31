Denola, Taaooma, Soliat Badia – Here are the YNaija top 10 influencers for March

Nothing has dominated the news cycle than the Coronavirus pandemic, and while Nigeria tries to mitigate the spread of the virus on home turf, influencers like Denola Grey and Taooma are utilising their platforms to educate and dispel myths about the virus, tweaked into their content.

The forecast is already in – we will be dealing with COVID-19 for some time, and how much influencers interact with their large followings during this uncertain times should turn in a good brand boost. Here’s the YNaija influencer ranking for March.

10. Kelechi Mgbemena

Kelechi Mgbemena makes it back to our influencer ranking since appearing in September, 2019 and, as far as beauty vlogging is concerned, she’s carefully making her mark in the industry. Take note.

9. Cinema Pointer

No one knows who is behind Cinema Pointer. Whoever they are, they have carved out a platform for movie lovers looking to read reviews on fresh theatrical releases. And while they are known for not mincing words, we are surely going to miss their entries on Instagram as the Coronavirus pandemic shuts cinemas down.

8. Jennifer Oseh

Stylist, creative director and fashion influencer Jennifer Oseh better known with the moniker The Lady Vhodka has since been on top of her style game. Flared pants, prints, chic bags and bold colours. But she’s popped back on our radar with her wide-brimmed hat, a style staple of hers. Her Instagram is a brimming with style inspiration. Take a dive.

7. That Odd Girl

That Odd Girl, or Sofiyat, moved from Nigeria to America for college in 2014 and, in that space of time, discovered vlogging and has stepped into the digital headspace of creating content on YouTube. On Twitter, she has jumped on every challenge, namely the #DontRushChallenge, and of those young, effervescent Nigerian creators taking over TikTok.

6. Soliat Bada

Before making the leap into becoming a chef, Soliat Bada was a dancer, one-third of the group CEO Dancers and have performed for Lil Kim, Tiwa Savage, D’Banj, Wizkid. Soliat found her culinary passion after the group parted away to pursue solo dreams. Nula’s Kitchen was her first tryout, after posting clips of preparing meals on Instagram and received encouragement. Now, she’s the host of Accelerate TV’s Off the Menu, a cooking show where Soliat is joined by Nigerian celebrities as they whip out delicious meals over exciting stories and banter.

Soliat has becoming an exciting new player in the Nigerian culinary industry, and with the show just back for a sophomore season, we have our eyes on her.

5. Fisayo Fosudo

In just a short time, Fisayo Fosudo has built real estate around tech reviews on YouTube, installing himself as a reverent authority. The tech landscape where phones and gadgets and how we interact with products is constantly in motion, Fosudo continues to stay relevant even as we proceed into this long Coronavirus-induced quarantine.

4. Tayo Aina

Tayo Aina is a YouTuber who has a created a resonant, digital persona from making content off lifestyle and travel. His tour of one of the cheapest Airbnb apartments in Lagos has racked up over 400k views. Tayo’s content drips with fast consumerism and in his latest YouTube, he asks, ”what is inside a 200k South African mansion in Johannesburg?” Chances are, you would like to know to.

3. Taaooma

Mention a comedian that has taken up the responsibility in bringing awareness about the Coronavirus, and we will give you Taaooma. Her latest material weaves in words like ”social distancing” and ”quarantine,” both of which have become part of our cultural lexicon if you have spent enough time on the internet. Queen.

Hey guys… let’s stay safe please… practice social distancing or better still quarantine. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/OA6m4AJNSJ — MÓŃKELE ❤️ (@_Taaooma) March 23, 2020

2. Maraji

Maraji’s Coronavirus-themed skit, just released, plays up different people as they process the Coronavirus pandemic. It is Maraji in her element.

1. Denola Grey

While the return of the AMVCAs shouldn’t have held in hindsight, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the awards can be looked upon for churning out some good fashion, and disastrous pieces also. Denola Grey was easily the best dressed male celebrity in an off-shoulder tux, but this was overshadowed by the fans of BBNaija’s Mike who spammed votes to swing in his favour. These guys can’t let us enjoy things.

Beyond that, Denola Grey teamed up with the Nigerian Center for Disease Control on their #TakeResponsibility campaign. Wash your hands folks.