Here are the supermarkets sued for COVID-19 price gouging – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Four supermarkets and pharmacies have been sued by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission for increasing the prices of hand sanitizers following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

The four supermarkes include Prince Ebeano Supermarket Limited and its proprietor, David Ojei, and Bakan Gizo Pharmacy & Stores Nigeria Limited and their representatives, Ray Opia and Luter Irene, H-Medix Pharmacy & Stores Limited and their representatives, Sandra Ejekwu and John Oluwagbemiga, as well as Faxx Stores & Trading Limited and its representative, Adogah Ahmed were slammed with a six-count charge which centered on arbitrary increase in the price of hand sanitizers, hand-wash liquids, disinfectants and other anti-bacterial products of different brands.

President Buhari signs COVID-19 regulations to enforce lockdown

President Buhari today signed the COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 giving him the executive powers to declare COVID-19, a dangerous infectious disease. The COVID-19 regulation also gives the president the legal backing for all the measures his government has put in place to curtail the spread of the ravaging virus particularly the lockdown of some states.

Ogun postpones Buhari’s lockdown order till Friday

The Ogun State Government has extended President Buhari’s 14 days lockdown order which was issued yesterday March 29 and expected to take off by 11pm today March 30.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made the announcement in his address to the people of the state and further disclosed that the lockdown order will be effected on Friday April 3, shortly after inspecting 128-bed isolation centres located within the premises of HID Awolowo Model School in Ikenne Remo.

Nigeria records second Coronavirus death

Nigeria has recorded its second coronavirus death. Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, announced this to newsmen during the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja today Monday March 30th On March 23rd, Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) became Nigeria’s first death case since the Coronavirus pandemic broke in February this year.

Nigerian now tracing 6000 contacts after testing 2000 people for COVID-19

The Director General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Chikwe Ihekweazu has announced that the agency is now tracing 6,000 people after carrying out coronavirus tests on over 2,000 suspected cases. Speaking in an interview on Channels Television yesterday, Chikwe backed President Buhari on the lockdown order he issued in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.