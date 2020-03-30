COVID-19: ‘Corona times deserve colonial measures’ | The #YNaijaCover

If you don’t know we are in interesting times, you probably may have been in a cave for the last one month.

As always, President Muhammadu Buhari seems to be facing another #DraggingChallenge from majority of Nigerians who have criticised his ‘insensitivity’ to the plight of the citizenry amidst rising cases of the coronavirus.

From incessant calls for him to address the nation to debates on whether he was sneaked out of the country alongside his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari (who is now a corona patient) to get ‘qualitative treatment,’ there must have been very little sleep for ‘Baba Buhari’ in the last one week, assuming he is aware of what is going on. If you know, you know.

Having succumbed partially to the wishes of Nigerians to speak from ‘his hiding place,’ the President finally made a broadcast which in itself has become another subject of debate. It is no longer news that the President in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, ordered a lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory to enable the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to prevent massive spread of the virus in these hotspots, test and treat more cases that have arisen, as well as carry out effective contact tracing.

Chief among the issues raised by constitutional lawyers however,  is the fact that the President made pronouncements barring citizens from exercising their fundamental human rights of movement and other associated rights, arguing that the President did not cite any law he relied upon for his declaration and if allowed to stand, he may just impose a total restriction on all States of the Federation for whatever reason in the future. Their position is that regulations as such must be supported by the Quarantine Act or Section 305 of the constitution which must then be gazetted within 10 days after approval of the National Assembly.

In fact, it would seem as some have argued, that the government is ostensibly turning to laws established by colonialists in 1916 to justify the state-wide lockdown. One of the lawyers, Inibehe Effiong has threatened to go to court and it will be enthralling to see how this ends.

Stay Safe.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 27, 2020

On top COVID-19, the U.S. is ‘threatening’ the Nigerian health sector | The #YNaijaCover

To combat the COVID-19 crisis in the U,S., the American government has advised medical professionals with approved immigration petition to ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 26, 2020

COVID-19: It’s not 27th March yet and there’s already goodnews? | The #YNaijaCover

To panic is human, yet what is even more so is to hope. Hope is the intoxicating chemical that successfully ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 25, 2020

Do we have a new President or what’s up with this new memo? | The #YNaijaCover

It’s exactly one month today since the index case of the novel Coronavirus(COVID-19) came into the country, signalling what would ...

Op-Ed Editor March 24, 2020

Abba Kyari tests positive for COVID-19 | The #YNaijaCover

According to reports, the chief of staff to the president Abba kyari has tested positive for the corona virus. President ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 23, 2020

COVID-19: Oh FG! Is this not the way out? | The #YNaijaCover

The scare and panic over the raging Coronavirus has reached alarming heights in Nigeria. After we went to bed on ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 20, 2020

COVID-19: Presidency bursts the bubble of Nigerians | The #YNaijaCover

The last one week has been a hectic one for Nigerians all over as the COVID-19 pandemic reached a near-alarming ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail