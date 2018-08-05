Chelsea, Manchester City set the tone for the Premier League in Community Shield fixture

Pep & Sarri

Pep Guardiola and Maurizio Sarri are great admirers of each other and have publicly professed the love they have for how they like to set their teams up. On Sunday, they will have another chance to square up once more (both managers faced each other in the group stage of last season’s UEFA Champions League) as their teams will open the curtains for the new English Premiership season with the traditional Charity Shield game.

Maurizio Sarri has not had the ideal pre-season shortened by the World Cup and a late move for him from Napoli to Chelsea. He has had only about 3 to 4 weeks to prepare a Chelsea side that is littered with uncertainty. Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, and Willian are all heavily linked to a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Sarri has had to rely on youth, which might actually be a good and refreshing thing for the Italian manager and Chelsea. Callum Hudson-Odoi has caught the eye and the 17-year-old is primed to make a regular run in the team, especially with Hazard unavailable and Willian returning late for reasons best known to them.

Chelsea has a solid team, with youth at the centre and free from the drama of the divas. How far they can go without the likes of Hazard, Willian and Courtois, if they do leave during the campaign, is subject to debate. However, Chelsea fans have a slight reason to be excited to watch Jorginho their summer signing play.

Pep’s Man City are a more settled ship – rightly so. The addition of Riyad Mahrez means they have more depth in attack. City’s first summer signing indicates the club’s approach to being more financially frugal with a focus on working and building the team that grabbed an unprecedented 100 points in the league last season.

Man City look like the stronger side, but I do believe the game will be a showpiece for youth players in both ranks. The likes of Phil Foden and Hudson-Odoi should play central roles.

The drum rolls as we anticipate the start of a new season and the commencement of weekend engagements. Welcome back lads!

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Adetayo Adesola August 5, 2018

Aguero scores a brace as Man City win Community Shield ahead of woeful Chelsea

Man City tactically outclassed and outmatched Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea in a 2-0 victory on Sunday. Man City opened the scoring ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 5, 2018

BREAKING: Kano Deputy Governor, Hafiz Abubakar resigns

Professor Hafiz Abubakar, the deputy governor of Kano has resigned his position. Abubakar announced his resignation in a tweet via ...

Bernard Dayo August 5, 2018

Here’s the full list of the AMAA 2018 nominations

Announced during the nominations party held on Friday at the Wheatbaker, the Africa Movie Academy Awards unveiled this year’s nominees. ...

Adetayo Adesola August 5, 2018

National disgrace as African Athletic Championship in Asaba flops

There are a few things that surprise Nigerians and administrative incompetence is not one of them – it has even ...

Valentine Iwennwane August 5, 2018

Dredging towns: Lagos’ mega city dreams is killing its coastal communities (Part 2)

Fighting to eke a living But for Segun Alufoge, 52-year-old fisherman and father of six, it’s a different story entirely; ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 5, 2018

The Big 5: Gombe Gov, Dankwambo joins Presidential race, PDP is a dead party – Wamakko I More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Gombe Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo has declared his interest in running for ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail