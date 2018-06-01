Chigurl, Wofai Fada, Lolo 1, Delphinator attend Rule Number One Movie Premiere

The premiere of the highly anticipated movie “Rule Number One”, took place on Tuesday, May 29th, 2018, at Genesis Cinemas, The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

The dress code for the night was “Formal Glam” and guests did not disappoint as they showed up in gorgeous outfits, striking poses on the red carpet.

The premiere had some of Nigeria’s most celebrated and influential individuals in business and entertainment in attendance, including Okey Bakassi, Chigurl, Lolo1 of Wazobia FM, Wofai Fada, Mel Rouge, Delphinator, Wole Ojo and Matthew Gbinije who is also the executive director of the movie.

The highlight of the evening was the screening of the hilarious romantic comedy, Rule Number One. It raised smiles, bursts of laughter and excited rounds of applause from guests.

Produced by Lulu Afurobi and directed by Lindsey Efejuku; Rule Number One features stars like Bucci Franklin, Chinonso Young, Keira Hewatch and Omalicha of Rythm 97.3 FM. It is currently showing in cinemas nationwide.

