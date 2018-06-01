Here’s the trailer for “Sylvia,” but with a gaping plot hole

In an era of messy, incomprehensible Nollywood movie trailers, the trailer for Daniel Oriahi’s upcoming film Sylvia is pretty much easy to understand. And perilously comes close to revealing its fun, thrilling parts. In the opening shots, Zainab Balogun and Chris Attoh appear as children with their backs languorously laid on carpet grass.

On the surface, there’s a naïveté and tentativeness to how their bodies lay close. But one of them isn’t flesh and blood. Zainab’s titular Sylvia is imaginary, and can only been seen by Chris’ character Richard.

Bogus, anyone? The 1996 fantasy film with Whoopi Goldberg and Haley Joel Osment (where’s he now?) comes to mind. Sylvia’s world is silent and pleasantly foggy, and Richard appears in it whenever he sleeps at night. How cute. All grown up, years later, Richard finds himself another love Gbemi (Ini- Dima Okojie), a woman he intends to marry. Of course, this causes trouble in Sylviadom. Aside this, however, I have an issue with adult Sylvia. Like, helloooooo, do imaginary things “grow up”?

Unless Sylvia is susceptible to biological characteristics even as an imaginary being, which doesn’t make sense as this questions her imaginary status. I had a headache just thinking about this gaping plot hole. But the promising elements, as the trailer has shown, is where Sylvia goes all psycho on Richard for jilting her. In my head, I rephrased her psychotic lines as “you ain’t leaving me for another hoe, bitch!”

Just a suggestion: why can’t Sylvia take a pronounced horror direction where Zainab’s expression is starkly sinister, and becomes destructively manipulative. Yes, the jilted lover trope has been done to the death, but the appealing facet of Sylvia is the existence of two worlds. In a scene where Sylvia uncharacteristically has some red lipstick on, I realised that this could mean that she has “crossed over” to Richard’s world, appearing in his home and even disrupting his presentation at his company.

Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo and Stranger Than Ever are decent popcorn flicks that Daniel Oriahi has directed, so Sylvia might not turn out to be terrible. Watch the trailer below.