Another Ultimate Love ship sinks as Cherry hints mental abuse

Michael and Cherry of Africa Magic’s premier love show Ultimate Love have gone their separate ways despite having a promising promising love story.

Michael and Cherry, together known as Micherry were one of the first set of contestants for the premiere love reality TV show, and their journey on the show was short-lived as they were the first pair to be evicted.

However, following the interview that preceded their eviction, people began wishing that they had not left so early. They appeared to be an interesting and for the most part, a genuine couple.

They mentioned in a few interviews, how happy and lucky they were to have found each other, and fans of the couple happily boarded the Micherry ship.

Unfortunately, this couple, as seen today on Instagram, have joined the list of Ultimate Love stories which failed to stand the test of time.

Arnold and Bolanale jointly known as Bolar, and Chiddy Bankz and Sylvia Udeh, known as Chivia are two of the first couples to call off their relationship.

Arnold and Bolanle’s chemistry was visibly shaky from the get-go, and not many bought into their love story, even though they did have one of the strongest fan base, but the breakup between Sylvia and Chidi who were finalists for the show came as a bit of a surprise.

Just like Micherry they seemed to have a beautiful relationship in the house, but it became a different story outside the house.

The recent development between Micherry, and the aforementioned couples only buttresses the fact that a TV show where people are required to put up a charade may not be the best place to find love, especially considering how keen people are to the idea of selling a facade for some publicity.

In the post put out by Cherry, she spoke about being in a mentally abusing relationship with Michael and how some shady people will always find a way to make it onto a show like Ultimate Love.