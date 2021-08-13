BBNaija: The Emmanuel and Liquorose ship could finally be setting sail

This week, the Big Brother Naija House was plagued with numerous never ending altercations, to the point where it almost felt like Housemates deliberately took turns at brawling with each other. Fortunately, thanks to the stern and vocal leadership of the Head of House; Pere, the Housemates were able to procure some level of tranquility, and slowly but surely get back in the good graces of one another, with the exception of just a few.

However, amidst all the fighting, it may have been easy to gloss over some of the more interesting events in the House, especially the relationships. Just to recap, Jackie B and Michael have been cozying up to each other since Michael came into the House. Saga still has an undeniable attraction to Nini, and Nini for some reason, is still holding out. The unlikely pair of Boma and Queen, may slowly become a thing or fizzle out, that story is yet to unfold. Trouble in romantic paradise for Pere and Maria, as their relationship took a dive, and Queen and Pere are yet to label what they have despite the undeniably closeness between the pair. But perhaps the relationship that is truly flying under the radar is the relationship between Liquorose and Emmanuel.

Liquorose and Emmanuel are arguably the only two people in the House, this season, who have created a semblance of a relationship since the season began. It has been clear from the onset that Liquorose has a thing for Emmanuel, but what is unclear is whether Emmanuel feels the same way.

There is no way to know what is in a person’s heart, so it’s impossible to say for a fact, outside of what Emmanuel himself has admitted, whether he likes Liquorose or not. But since the past week, he sure has been acting like it. The content which he withheld from the audience and the affection which he had been slow to afford Liquorose was all but in abundance this week. It almost feels like he went out of his way to deliver a ton of mushy and cute moments between the two of late, and what was a rocky ship for fans to truly board on, has become like a cruise ship for the audience to enjoy.

What made Emmanuel finally come through is still a mystery. It could be that he finally realized what a gem Liquorose is, and decided to rock with the brewing relationship. Or it could be that he understands his position after being put up for nominations, and cozying up to Liquorose would be a sure fire way to get those twin fanbase votes.

Strategic or honest, fans seem to be enjoying the two together, and it is beginning to seem like the Emmanuel and Liquorose ship will finally be setting sail, especially since Liquorose admitted to Biggie, that she doesn’t regret kissing Emmanuel after the Saturday Night Party, a kiss she herself described and passionate.