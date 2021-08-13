MTV Africa’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies premieres Monday, August 16 at 8:00PM WAT

MTV Africa today announced the highly anticipated new season of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allieswill premiere on Monday, August 16th at 20:00 WAT with repeats airing on Wednesdays at 21:00WAT and Saturdays at 16:00WAT. For the first time ever, the critically-acclaimed competition franchise will feature 17 international players (including BBNaija’s Tacha and Esther) alongside US players and is set to roll out globally across MTV’s international networks in over 190 countries in the coming months.

Across our brands at VCNA we have adapted global formats with local talent to great success. To now launch a global international series with our local talent is an incredible feat for the continent.” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA). “As the world’s leading youth entertainment brand, we are thrilled to expand our content offering with a diverse cast. This year, The Challenge delivers an action-packed series which is amongst the best in international shows.” 

A new era of The Challenge kicks off with 19 action-packed episodes featuring 34 challengers from around the world. Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter ofThe Challenge spy games.  

Coinciding with Spies, Lies and AlliesMTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will kick off with its new season on Thursday, August 12th through the iHeartPodcast Network. Hosted by fan favourite vets Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, the audio show will recap each episode of the current season, reliving the drama of the series’ biggest alliances, frenemies and feuds. New podcast episodes drop the day after and are available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.  


Meet the cast: 

   

VETERANS  

Tori Deal - 6th Challenge  
Instagram: @tori_deal Twitter: @tori_deal  

Nany Gonzalez – 11th Challenge  
Instagram: @nanycarmen  

   

Aneesa Ferreira – 15th Challenge  
Instagram: @aneesamtv Twitter: @AneesaMTV  

   

Ashley Mitchell – 9th Challenge  
Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke Twitter: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE  

   

Kaycee Clark – 3rd Challenge 
Instagram: @kcsince1987 Twitter: @ThatStudMuffin  

   

Amanda Garcia – 6th Challenge  
Instagram: @mtv_amanda Twitter: @MTV_AMANDAG  

   

Big T - 4th Challenge  
Instagram: @bigtfaz Twitter: @theogbig_t  

   

Nelson Thomas – 8th Challenge  
Instagram: @_nelsonthomas Twitter: @_nelsonthomas   

   

Cory Wharton – 9th Challenge  
Instagram: @corywharton_ig Twitter: @CoryWharton  

   

Josh Martinez - 5th Challenge 
Instagram: @josh_martinez_ Twitter: @JOSHMBB19  

   

Kyle Christie - 7th Challenge 
Instagram: @kylecgshore Twitter: @KyleCGShore  

   

Fessy Shafaat – 3rd Challenge 
Instagram: @fessyfitness Twitter: @fessyfitness  

   

CT Tamburello – 19th Challenge  
Instagram: @_famous4nothing Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT  

   

Devin Walker – 6th Challenge  
Instagram: @mtv_devin Twitter: @MTVDevinWalker  

   

Nam Vo – 2nd Challenge 
Instagram: @nam.vo.official Twitter: @NamVoOfficial1  

   

ROOKIES  

Michela Bradshaw –Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X + Survivor: Game Changers 
Instagram: @themichaelab Twitter: @themichaelab  

   

Michele Fitzgerald –Survivor: Kaôh Rōng + Survivor: Winners at War 
Instagram: @mich_fitz Twitter: @meeshfitz  

   

Tacha Akide - Big Brother Nigeria 
Instagram: @symply_tacha Twitter: @Symply_Tacha   

   

Emy Alupei - Survivor: Romania 
Instagram: @emyalupei  

   

Berna Canbeldek - Survivor: Turkey 
Instagram: @bernacanbeldekofficial   

   

Priscilla Anyabu - Love Island US 
Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_ Twitter: @PriscillaAnyabu  

   

Tracy Candela - Love Island Germany 
Instagram: @tracycandela_official  

   

Bettina Buchanan - Paradise Hotel Sweden 
Instagram: @bettinabuchanan   

   

Esther Agunbiade –Big Brother Nigeria 
Instagram: @esther_biade Twitter: @esther_biade  

   

Lauren Coogan - Love Island US 
Instagram: @laurencoogan Twitter: @LaurenCoogan  

   

Corey Lay - 12 Dates of Christmas 
Instagram: @coreylay Twitter: @CoreyLay  

   

Jeremiah White - Love Island US 
Instagram: @cortezwhite_   

   

Tommy Sheenan –Survivor: Island of the Idols 
Instagram: @thomasthetrain227 Twitter: @tommysheehan22  

   

Gabo Szabo - Warsaw Shore + Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary
Instagram: @pumped_gabo   

   

Hughie Maughan - Big Bro UK + Dancing with the Stars UK 
Instagram: @hughiemaughanofficial Twitter: @hughie_maughan  

   

Emmanuel Neagu - Survivor Romania 
Instagram: @emanuel.neagu   

   

Logan Sampedro - Survivor Spain 
Instagram: @logansampedro  

   

Kelz Dyke - Too Hot to Handle UK 
Instagram: @kelechidyke Twitter: @kelechidyke  

Renan Hellemans - EXOTB Double Dutch Belgium 
Instagram: @renan.hellemans    

Follow The Challenge on Instagram and Facebook, subscribe to The Challenge on YouTube, and use #TheChallenge37 to join the conversation! 

