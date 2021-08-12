Shell to Pay $110 Million to End 30-Year Nigeria Oil Spill Case, Ghana’s president in tight spot over anti-LGBT law | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Shell to Pay $110 Million to End 30-Year Nigeria Oil Spill Case

Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Nigerian unit agreed to pay a community in the West African country more than $110 million to resolve a long-running dispute over an oil spill that occurred more than 50 years ago. – Bloomberg reports.

Zambia votes in tense presidential and parliamentary polls

Zambians are voting in nationwide elections after a tense campaign dominated by economic woes and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. – Aljazeera reports.

Niger’s flood death toll rises to 55

Heavy rains that have lashed the West African state of Niger since June have claimed 55 lives and left 53,000 people homeless, authorities said on Thursday. – The Guardian reports.

Ghana’s president in tight spot over anti-LGBT law

Opposition lawmakers in Ghana are pushing President Nana Akufo-Addo into a tight spot by promoting an anti-LGBT law widely condemned by critics for undermining rights but applauded by many Ghanaians. – France24 reports.

Algeria combats wildfires, observes day of mourning

Blazes raged across northern Algeria on Thursday (Aug 12) as the country observed a national day of mourning for dozens of people killed in the latest wildfires to sweep the Mediterranean. – The Straits Times reports.