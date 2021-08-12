Shell to Pay $110 Million to End 30-Year Nigeria Oil Spill Case, Ghana’s president in tight spot over anti-LGBT law | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Shell to Pay $110 Million to End 30-Year Nigeria Oil Spill Case

Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Nigerian unit agreed to pay a community in the West African country more than $110 million to resolve a long-running dispute over an oil spill that occurred more than 50 years ago. – Bloomberg reports.

Zambia votes in tense presidential and parliamentary polls

Zambians are voting in nationwide elections after a tense campaign dominated by economic woes and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. – Aljazeera reports.

Niger’s flood death toll rises to 55

Heavy rains that have lashed the West African state of Niger since June have claimed 55 lives and left 53,000 people homeless, authorities said on Thursday. – The Guardian reports.

Ghana’s president in tight spot over anti-LGBT law

Opposition lawmakers in Ghana are pushing President Nana Akufo-Addo into a tight spot by promoting an anti-LGBT law widely condemned by critics for undermining rights but applauded by many Ghanaians. – France24 reports.

Algeria combats wildfires, observes day of mourning

Blazes raged across northern Algeria on Thursday (Aug 12) as the country observed a national day of mourning for dozens of people killed in the latest wildfires to sweep the Mediterranean. – The Straits Times reports.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu August 11, 2021

Sudan to hand ex-President Omar al-Bashir to ICC, Nigeria govt says to lift Twitter ban soon | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you should not miss: WHO says Guinea monitoring 155 contacts after ...

Ado Aminu August 10, 2021

Ghana Embassy: Free visa to UAE not yet operational; Ethiopian PM urges civilians to join armed forces as war rages | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Ethiopian PM urges civilians to join armed forces ...

Ado Aminu August 9, 2021

U.N Climate Change Report sounds ‘code red for humanity,’ Several soldiers killed in northern Burkina Faso ambush | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: SADC launches military mission as Rwanda helps retake ...

Ado Aminu August 6, 2021

WHO: Africa records 6,400 COVID-19 deaths in one week, UN to support gender mainstreaming in Government Ministries | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss. Africa Covid chief John Nkengasong says vaccine saved ...

Ado Aminu August 5, 2021

Amnesty Int’l: Security agents killed 115 within South East in 4 months; Ghanaian Court acquits 21 arrested at LGBTQ event | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Security agents kill 115 in South-East within four months, says Amnesty International No fewer than 115 persons from the South-East ...

Ado Aminu July 15, 2021

OPEC sees gradual recovery in oil demand as it closes in on deal, Amnesty slams Libya and Europe over ‘horrific’ abuse of migrants | 5 things that matter today

Across the African continent, here are 5 culturally relevant stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Amnesty slams Libya and Europe ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail