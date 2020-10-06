Wema Bank Hackaholics 2.0 is set to break another ground in Q4

It is no news that the advancement of technology in banking and finance has brought about innovations which will positively impact the future of banking. Truth be told, technology has also helped organizations develop innovative financial services. The financial sector is beginning to leverage the digitization to transform the financial services industry through customer experience management. Wema bank since being established in 1945 has remained a hub of creative ideas and a distinguished leader in innovation.

In 2017, Wema Bank launched ALAT – Nigeria’s first digital bank, this completely revolutionized the banking experience for the customers by infusing tech to bring about discoveries in this area. In light of this, Wema Bank has taken the frontline in boosting Nigeria’s tech sector by launching its very own business acceleration program – ‘Hackaholics’ in 2019.

The first edition of the Wema bank Hackaholics was held earlier in 2019. This program brought a good number of tech start-ups together to provide solutions to different problem areas. It was graced by industry experts as judges. Those who emerged at top 20 took part in a 3-day acceleration program and Easychange emerged as the winner of the maiden edition and received one on one mentorship, networks, and immense support to build on their idea.

Wema Bank is also set to host Hackaholics 2.0 in October, 2020. The bank’s acceleration program is themed ‘Connecting Worlds’. The two-day virtual pitch competition participants will be required to pitch with existing or workable solutions in 5 major areas including Agritech, Healthtech, Edutech, Fintech and Gaming.

This is essential as we tackle the impact and consequences of COVID-19 by boosting various systems, securing business while stabilizing the financial market and economy. Although the full consequences of the pandemic on the economy and financial sector are quite unpredictable. Some of these solutions from Wema Bank’s Hackaholics Accelerator will help navigate current challenges.

Participants who make it through the first stage will take part in a 4-week boot camp. The focus of this program will be on how the selected solutions can get access to market, commercialize opportunities, leverage best-in-class curriculum to nurture and strategically position these businesses to scale up in their different markets.

This year’s edition will provide a platform for existing startups with innovative working solution or workable solutions to gain even more knowledge, mentorship, business acceleration and potential investors.

For more information on how to participate in the Wema Bank Hackaholics 2.0, kindly visit hackaholics.wemabank.com.