ALAT by Wema clocks 5, attempts one million accounts in one day with #BeAudacious campaign

There’s something to be said for leading brands who blaze trails and set paces in their industry. Such brands GO ALL OUT to take bold initiatives.

On its fifth anniversary, there’s a lot to be said for ALAT by Wema, which has made history as Africa’s first fully digital bank, is now set to put Nigeria into the Guinness Book of Records per the financial services industry.

In an industry-defining move, the brand has set a goal to open one million new accounts in one day in what they have tagged the #BeAudacious campaign.

The #BeAudacious campaign by ALAT By Wema began on April 29 when mysterious Red Boxes with visible QR Codes sprang up in different parts of the country, with an invitation to the public to take the bold step and scan the QR codes with the #SpotTheRedBoxes and win delightful freebies. Today, to keep winning freebies, the public will be required to scan the same red boxes and sign up on ALAT. Several offline and online activations championed by Davido, the bank’s brand ambassador follow this.

ALAT’s BeAudacious campaign

Offering limitless digital products which include fast and easy account opening, a free first debit card, a virtual naira card, scheduled bill payments, high-yield savings and investments features and low-interest collateral-free loans, ALAT By Wema’s bold initiative exemplifies the aspirational spirit that preceded its launch in 2017.

Commenting on the campaign, the Chief Digital Officer, Wema Bank, Segun Adeniyi, said it attests to ALAT’s innovativeness and audacity.

He said, “we are thankful to our customers for this milestone. We appreciate their belief and the acceptance of ALAT, our flagship Digital Bank that improves lives and enhances lifestyles away from the in-branch banking experience. Our #BeAudacious campaign is industry-defining because we are pacesetters at Wema Bank. We don’t do half measures; we go full throttle hence the decision to open one million accounts in 24 hours. ALAT by Wema has played a starring role in the transformation of Nigeria’s digital banking ecosystem, and we are pushing the envelope further.”

Adeniyi added that the successes of ALAT By Wema in the past five years reaffirms its qualities. He enjoined Nigerians to join ALAT to make history because achieving the one million customers goal will reflect positively on Nigeria as it will affirm the renowned Limitless and Audacious spirits of Nigerians that the world celebrates us for.

“That is precisely what ALAT stands for: Audacious, Limitless, Aspirational and Timeless! The shining attributes that make Nigerians rule the world, in whatever we do”

ALAT is available for download on Android, iOS, and web apps. It is effortless! You can be a part of history by downloading ALAT and opening your account.