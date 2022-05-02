JAMB gives candidates new directive, Osinbajo comments on ASUU strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

JAMB gives new directive to 2022 UTME candidates

JAMB gives new directive to 2022 UTME candidates

The Director, Information Technology Services, Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Fabian Okoro, has directed all candidates who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start printing their 2022 UTME notification slips commencing from Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the 2022 UTME notification slip is available for printing by all candidates who had registered for the 2022 UTME scheduled to hold from Friday, May 6 to 14, 2022.

The Director disclosed that the printing of the slip is compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them know the venue, date, session and time of their examination.

He said, “All candidates are advised to print slips on time to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions and time of the examination beforehand, especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year.”

A hostage from the Kaduna train attack, Ango Abdullahi’s son, has been freed

Terrorists have freed the son of Northern Elders Forum (NEF) leader, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, who was one of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, after alleged payment of an undisclosed sum of money.

It was reported that Sadiq, the biological son of the former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Ango Abdullahi, was released at the weekend, after over one month in captivity.

Met Police issues final warning to #BBNaija’s Khafi

Khafilat, a Police Corporal (PC), was said to have requested leave without pay in order to feature on the reality TV show in June 2019 but her request was declined as the force told her that taking part in the show was “not in the best interest of either her or the Metropolitan Police Service.”

She ignored that and appeared on the show and handed over some official items she had taken with her without permission to the programme’s organisers.

A misconduct hearing panel constituted by the force was said to have found her guilty of breaching the standards of professional behaviour in relation to “orders and instructions” and “discreditable conduct” and should therefore be given a final written warning.

Osinbajo asks NLC, TUC to facilitate truce between FG, ASUU

Osinbajo said the government is “not unmindful of the anxieties of our children and their parents”, while he urged the “broader labour community” to facilitate a dialogue.

He said both the government and the union are “members of the same progressive family”, adding that dialogue is the only path to resolution.

“We are not unmindful of the anxieties of our children and their parents who are plagued by thoughts of an uncertain future as they stay home because their universities have been shut by an industrial action,” he said.

He added, “I call on the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress to help facilitate a resolution of this dispute through dialogue.

“I believe that we can find a path forward in good faith. And this is what we will do.”

PDP suspends Anambra congress after aspirants hold panel members hostage

The five-member Anambra Ward congress panel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Jibrin Ahmed, was on Sunday, held hostage by the party’s aspirants and stakeholders over its inability to present the original result sheets.

The Panel members had claimed they left the original result sheets in their hotel room.

Aspirants and stakeholders accused the panel members of trying to run away to Abuja to rewrite and input the names of people of their choice.

But the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Jibrin Ahmed, cited security reasons as the reason they did not come with the original result sheets.