Infinix celebrates Ramadan expressing generosity with a worldwide consumer base

Infinix announced its celebration of the holy month of Ramadan with consumers all around the world. There are over 2 billion people celebrating Ramadan today worldwide, many of which are current and future Infinix users. Ramadan 2022 kicked off at sunset on Saturday, April 2, and will end on the evening of Monday, May 2. People break their daily fasts by sharing meals with family and friends, and the end of Ramadan is celebrated with a three-day festival known as Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam’s major holidays.

Infinix, being a global brand, takes a key role in the celebration with multiple activities planned in various markets throughout the month. The theme of the celebration is Express Your Generosity, which notes the core mission of Ramadan that promotes sharing, giving and compassion. Infinix is on a mission to empower the youth of today with powerful devices available at attainable price points. Consumers from any background or culture can grasp victory together using an Infinix device to enhance their daily life, victory is meant to be celebrated together and this core Infinix value perfectly aligns with the passion shared by consumers around the world celebrating Ramadan this month.

“The global pandemic has taken a huge toll on both Infinix users and the company since it began and we want to look towards the future. With the celebration of Ramadan and our common shared values, we want to express our generosity with our consumer base through various means of media including our very own X Fans community in the Infinix XClub,” Kevin Olumese – Infinix PR and Communications Manager.

Infinix XClub Activities

The key topic during the month of Ramadan on Infinix XClub is “Express Your Generosity.” As Ramadan is coming to a close, users are invited to post and pray for blessings with the opportunities to get red envelopes and Infinix smartphones as gifts. Infinix aims to increase brand & cultural awareness amongst X Fans this season of Ramadan.

Corporate Social Responsibility Programs

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, Infinix has been partnering with various social organizations to create a corporate social responsibility movement that aligns with the overarching theme. In Pakistan, Infinix is collaborating with an NGO to donate some laptops to their most outstanding young students alongside having some digital/tech-based training as well. Infinix Pakistan is also encouraging underprivileged youth to overcome hurdles through an inspirational DVC. In Iraq, the main activity of Ramadan is sharing food, and Infinix has been donating food baskets to IDPs ( Internally displaced people who were forced to leave their homes because of the war) to share their appreciation of the holy month’s culture and tradition.

The brand has always been focused on young users in emerging markets around the world, developing attainably priced top-quality technology that empowers their daily lives. Infinix has gained a sizable loyal fanbase in these markets by connecting with people, learning about what they most want and need within a certain price point and then delivering that technology. Throughout Ramadan, Infinix will express its generosity through these activities and looks forward to more future opportunities to build a deep & meaningful connection with users.