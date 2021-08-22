BBNaija: The Housemates make a mess of their relationships in the House

The Big Brother Naija show this season, has been as honest of a reality TV show as we have ever seen. But the honesty we’ve seen so far from this set of Housemates, is not a product of them being honest with each other, but them being honest with their own self.

This has been especially true with relationships in the House, as the Housemates have been careful not to get into any relationship they are not sure of. They’ve been honest with their feelings, and have chosen not to rush into anything. As we enter into a new week, here are some of the love triangle, love messes, or sailing ships we’ve seen so far.

Pere and Maria, are two people who are clearly attracted to one another. For some reason, Maria is drawn to Pere’s bravado, pride and or intelligence, and you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know why Pere is attracted to Maria. She is a radiantly beautiful lady who has caught the attention of other male Housemates, and numerous fans. Unfortunately for the other guys, Pere is the only one she feels comfortable sharing a bed with. Regardless, their relationship is either a mess because of a difference in personalities, or because they are being too careful. Whatever may be the case, what they share is a complex and volatile bond, hanging on the strength of a thin attraction.

Cross, Jaypaul, and Saskay, are an interesting love triangle to look out for. Last week fans got a dose of how cute Saskay and Cross would be as an item. They shared some cute moments and for a while had the fans thinking there was a spark there. Cross even took down his dreads at the whims of Saskay, and the way they spent the week together made this ship seem like a possibility. But, this possibility came to screeching halt last night when Saskay revealed to Angel that she likes Jaypaul. Recall, Jaypaul had been in the picture all this while. He and Saskay have been close since day one, and he even admitted on one occasion that he liked her. So, going into the new week, it would be interesting to see the choices Saskay makes.

White Money, Jackie B, Michael, Queen and Boma, is a complex string of emotions that deserve its own story [Read here]

Nini and Saga are this year’s confused pair. Are they an item? Or, are they not? The answer is quite perplexing. On one hand, we know for a fact that Saga likes Nini, but on the other hand, we don’t know for certain how Nini feels about him. Yet, the two spend all day together, and they also spend the night sleeping on the same bed. What their plan is for each other is a mystery, but time will surely tell.

Michael, Angel and Jackie B, are another triangle that have been interesting to watch. Fortunately, this one is easy to break down. Both Jackie B and Angel have a crush on Michael and they both have made this known to him. However, over the past week, Michael made it clear that he doesn’t want to have anything to do with Angel, and would rather be with Jackie B. This seems simple enough, until you consider that Jackie B does not like the fact that Michael gets too much attention from the other ladies, and would rather avoid him than have to deal with that.

And finally, on a lighter note, we have the ship of Liquorose and Emmanuel, and these two are simply waxing strong. If anything, their relation, only became more intimate and intense during the past week, so EmmaRose shippers are the only shippers that can rest easy entering into the new week.