[The Church Blog] Highlights of the ongoing Spirit Life Conference 2017 #SLC2017

The Spirit Life Conference has been a one-of-a-kind conference.

The first day was super explosive. From the uplifting worship session by the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel choir, Segun Obe and Onos Ariyo to the word session by Pastor Paul Adefarasin and Pastor Funke Felix-Adejumo. If all that happened yesterday at the Spirit Life Conference could be all for this year, it would still be regarded as a successful conference but God definitely has something big in stock for his people.

The second day was mind blowing. Bishop Wayne Malcolm practically did a mind surgery on all the participants in the morning. Bishop Tudor Bismark is one of those pastors that can bring out your brain, empty it and download fresh ideas, innovation and not leave you without giving you sense.

Just see what I’m talking about below.

Bishop Tudor Bismark legit said “Don’t sleep on it”. Lol

His session yesterday evening was so lit and Bishop TD Jakes confirmed it in a recent Instagram post.

The Spirit Life Conference continues is ongoing at The Rock Cathedral (House on The Rock Church), Lekki – Epe Expressway (4th Roundabout), Lagos. HOTR also did a 1-minute video round up of the Spirit Life Conference so far. Watch below: Did you miss any of the first two days of #SLC2017 ??? Here's a recap of what went down. Share your favourite part with us in the comment section👇👇👇 See you this evening for an even more explosive Day 3! Here's a little secret too- @pauladefarasin would love to see you. @bishopjakes also has a word with your name on it. A post shared by House On The Rock (@houseontherockchurch) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:26am PDT