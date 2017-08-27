[The Church Blog] It made me fall in love with Jesus more | Praise reports of Selfie with Bible Girls #DauntlessConference

Selfie with Bible Girls is a book which retells the stories of over 22 female bible characters and the contemporary lessons we can learn from them. The book, written by Laju Iren, inspirational blogger and speaker makes its official launch at the Dauntless conference; a gathering aimed at inspiring women and the men who love them to live above fear.

In the midst of the Conference, a few people who had earlier read the book shared their praise reports; a few of them highlighted below

One of the book reviewers shared on how then book took her on a journey from beginning to end as she could barely drop the book after picking it. It gives one a different perspective to bible characters as many bible stories are often retold without deep insight into the characters Finally, another reviewer shared on how the book made her fall in love with Jesus more as the book as it’s easy to think that the women in the bible are so different from us, but this book makes you literally take a selfie with them and see yourself in these characters

Asides all of these and many more, the book is indeed a fine book to have as it is written in the language, nuances and sensitivities of this per second technological age, it marries a sweet to read writing style, with fresh insights of the Bible.

Selfies With Bible Girls is available for sale on lajuiren.com and can be delivered nationwide.