[The Church Blog] This panel at #DauntlessConference that touched on Feminism, Submission and Living Dauntless

The Panel features Ace photographer Jide Odukoya , Founder of the beautified network Funto Ibuoye, Co Pastor of the Celebration Church Laju Iren, tourism veteran and Engagement Manager at Mckinsey & Co. Kemi Onabanjo and fashion designer and Chief Executive Officer, karenubani.com, Karen Ubani Alli.

The panelists shared insights on their various fearful moments and their journey to overcoming fear and living dauntless. As they shared their experiences and their Dauntless journey, they also gave the audience a few nuggets from

Trusting in God’s divine ability as soaring through life is not just about trusting in ones ability but in the power of God to help one live life.

Submission to your husband as a female is strength and not weakness

Don’t join the social media bandwagon to spread a warped mentality of Feminism. Feminism is great in itself but people must be sure to understand what they are campaigning for.

A woman is different from a Man in structure but they represent the same things to God.

Preparation helps one to live dauntless; A Very prepared person easily lives Dauntless

Showing up is a large part of all that’s required to get things done

Knowing who you are in Christ gives you a foundation and launching pad to fulfill purpose.

We hope we help you get to the point where you forget your fears and live the Dauntless life that God has designed for you.