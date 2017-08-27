[The Music Blog] Buzz Review: On “Kale Ni”, Ruby Gyang rebrands as royalty

A year ago, Ruby Gyang released an E.P called This is Love amid other projects she worked on with her team at Chocolate City. Since then, it’s been hard to judge the gap between the soul singer’s piousness to music and those of the other members of the label. She even took a hiatus from the music scene afterwards. But time has clearly validated her path. Her impact on the way soul sounds and how popular (more mainstream music) is distributed is now beyond doubt.

With “Kale Ni”, Ruby Gyang reveals boldness and confidence and traces of rebranding at every turn. “Kale Ni” a hausa phrase which translates to ‘look at me’, is her lead up single to an E.P to be outed later this year, with an album that’s also in works for next year. On it, she uses conga drums reminiscent of the early 90s: thrumming around her at an upbeat tempo while she makes powerful statements with her garment and expressions, taking a more delayed approach when she sings.

In an interesting way, she balances soul and RnB with Tribal House and Afropop. Atop that, Ruby’s declarations in Hausa tie into the thematic linings to have fun and dance. It’s an all fun Ruby Gyang, praising herself as royalty (Saruniya) as she calls us into her kingdom to stand up, dance and dig it –just incase you are wondering what Tashi Mu Taka means.

Take a moment to appreciate Ruby Gyang doing something better than she has done the first time.