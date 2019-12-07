Blaqbonez to headline Bbq In The Park tagged ‘The Blaqbonez Rave’

Fast-rising rapper, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez is set to headline the signature end-of-the-year event of record label, Chocolate City – Barbeque In The Park, tagged “The Blaqbonez Rave.”

This will be the first time in his career the self-acclaimed ‘best rapper in Africa’, who is signed to 100 Crowns, a hip-hop label imprint of Warner Music Group African partner, Chocolate City, will be headlining an event.

The Barbeque In The Park event holds every quarter of the year with the objective to bring youths together and to also create an avenue for families to have a day out together. This edition will see lots of activities such as games, dancing competition, fill-in-the-basket, untie and knot, bouncy castles for the kids to engage, and games such as FIFA 20, WHOT, Ludo and Chess for the young champs to prove their worth.

Barbeque In The Park would showcase Blaqbonez’s energy, artistic and creative side and give the audience a wonderful experience. Other artistes billed to perform at the event include Ycee, Black Magic, Oxlade, Dremo and his label mate CKay.

The event is scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the day time activities starting at 12 pm and the concert by 7 pm.

Blaqbonez recently took his media tour to Accra a few days ago, alongside label mate, CKay, to promote his recently released EP, ‘Mr. Boombastic’, and is currently in London for more media rounds.

Tickets: https://www.ariiyatickets.com/event/blaqbonez-rave/

