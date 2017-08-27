[The Church Blog] Moments at the #DauntlessConference [Photos]

The Dauntless Conference convened by Laju Iren was more than just a conference, it was a movement of people on a mission to live the fearless, God – ordained life for them. The conference featured Song ministrations, Spoken Word ministrations, Panel sessions and Book Reviews of the “Selfie with Bible Girls Book”

Selfie with Bible Girls is a book which retells the stories of over 22 female bible characters and the contemporary lessons we can learn from them. The book, written by Laju Iren, inspirational blogger and speaker makes its official launch at the Dauntless conference; a gathering aimed at inspiring women and the men who love them to live above fear.

Selfies With Bible Girls is available for sale on lajuiren.com and can be delivered nationwide.

For those who could not make it, you can relive the moments from the pictures below.

We wish you a dauntless experience through life.